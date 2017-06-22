New poll shows Democrat in limbo where they should be Great.

Republican have several advantages in the public mind right now-and unless Democrats can come up with a more compelling story they will have a hard time beating Donald Trump in the near term future.

These are the internal number of the Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll which reach beyond the fairly obvious likes and dislike 17 % advantage this polls says the Democrat have. Were this true the Democrat should havewon, not lost the open house seat in Georgia on Tuesday-that 17% should have carried them through.

So what really happened?

First Democrats are not getting credit on the economy-even though it was booming under Obama even before Trump came along.

Republican are preferred over the Democrat on growing the economy.

Democrats hold a 17-point advantage on which party does a better job dealing with health care, while Republicans enjoy a 7-point edge on the economy, according to the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. Asked which party does the better job on health care, 43 percent of Americans say the Democrats, while 26 percent say Republicans. That’s up from the 7-point edge (39 percent to 32 percent) Democrats held on this question in 2014. On looking out for the middle class, 42 percent answer that Democrats do the better job, versus 29 percent for Republicans. And on immigration, 38 percent of respondents prefer Democrats, while 32 percent pick Republicans. Meanwhile, Republicans hold the advantage on taxes (33 percent to 29 percent), the economy (36 percent to 29 percent) and changing how things work in Washington (27 percent to 18 percent). “If you look at the parties and you say, ‘OK, Republicans are the party of the economy and change in Washington, and they have overwhelming margins on dealing with ISIS,’ that’s a problem for Democrats,” says pollster Bill McInturff, the Republican half of the NBC/WSJ poll. The biggest GOP edge comes on dealing with ISIS in Iraq and Syria, with 35 percent preferring the Republicans and 17 percent backing the Democrats. The parties are essentially tied on infrastructure (24 percent think Democrats are better, 22 percent believe Republicans are) and foreign policy (34 percent prefer Democrats, 33 percent back the GOP)

This about this for a minute: Democrats hold a wide lead in who best serves the middle class. The score well on immigration and health care. But they have a non existent lead on infrastructure ( 2 points,with in margin of error).

This is supposed to a Democratic advantage as the party of spending. So why isn't it?

For starters Democrat don't have concrete plan that simple, understandable that prioritizes spending tackle tough problems .

They don't ask or answer the question what problem are you trying to solve? They don't say at the end of the day this is what we will have accomplished. This hacks back the Hillary Clinton's problem of diffused infrastructure spending and refusal to set priorities. When everything is a priority nothing get done.

Spending money is not the answer-spending money that make a visible difference does.

Now look what Chinese doing-they have 17 high speed bullet trains up and running in the next 3 years. America does not have single high speed line-even though the ground works was laid in 1965 in the high speed rail act. France,Germany and other have pulled far ahead of the US.

Now ask yourself is Trump prepared to compete with this? It's not where we are right now-it's where are you going to be tomorrow. How is Trump going Make America Great Again?

The Chinese have just completed their first Solar power floating power plant. Where ours?

South Korea has 4G internet up and running nationwide-large section of our nation don't even have internet yet. Where ours? South Korea is putting 5G-is America going to left in the dust again.?

What the Democrat lack is the urgency to compete. And because they can't think in terms of competitive advantages they might lose the infrastructure battle and perhaps the battle with Trump.

In order win you need a competitive advantage-so for Democrat haven't found one yet.And they better find one soon. Because the table is tipping.