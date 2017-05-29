Angela Merkel now says America cannot be trusted And Europe Must go It's own way.Is America more respected in the World Than it was on January 20th?

America has fallen far in about 174 days under Donald Trump That Trump has no leverage of credit and it influence has fallen world wide is the talk of the world..

In South Korea today the new President is rushing to meet the North Korean dictator after Trump tried to re-ange of a missile defense system give as a gift under the agreement in place under Obama to something they should be charged for and "bought". They are perturbed that the Carl Vinson naval carrier was sent to Australia instead South Korea as promised.

Trump scrapped the TPT which South Korea was a member. Trump then followed up with criticism of South Korea trade.

The this week after a 9 day trip abroad Trump further weaken America-so much so that German Chancellor Angel Merkel took the unusual step of calling out Trump's policy as "undependable" and that "Europe must chart her own course"

Let look at the Us military's evaluation of NATO today.Defense Sectary James Mattis said the following in a CBS tv interview yesterday:

, Russia's future should be wedded to Europe. Why they see NATO as a threat is beyond me. Clearly, NATO is not a threat." "But right now, Russia is choosing to be a strategic competitor for any number of reasons," Mattis said, in his first formal television interview as defense secretary. "But the bottom line is NATO is not a threat and they know it. They have no doubt about it."

When even the Secretary of Defense says publicly that Trump has no credibility in asserting a strategical partnership in the world today everyone should take notice.

And Merkel did.

Here is more from the Defense Secretary himself:

Mattis said the U.S. is trying to deal with Russia diplomatically, at the behest of Mr. Trump. But the U.S. will also have to confront Russia when the Kremlin attacks on the cyber front or tries to change other countries' borders, Mattis said. That places the U.S. in a "strategically uncomfortable position," he said.

And this is uncomfortable because in 174 days Donald Trump as placed it there. It wasn't like that under Obama. This is new. and Mattis says this is now in the hands of the State Department. He said:

"Right now, we're dealing with Russia, attempting to deal with Russia, under President Trump's direction, in a diplomatic manner," Mattis said. "At the same time while willing to engage diplomatically, we are going to have to confront Russia when it comes to areas where they attack us, whether it be with cyber, or they try to change borders using armed force. And that's, admittedly, a strategically uncomfortable position, engaging diplomatically, trying to find a way out of this situation, but confronting them where we must. And we're going to continue in this mode and hopefully soon our diplomats will work their magic and start moving us out of this quandary we find ourselves in."

We weren't in this quandary under Obama. We are in one now as the Secretary has bluntly put it.

But wait, as the say in the infomercials, there is more. The TPT is going on without us as this recent post suggests

This means other nations like China could co-opt the TPT and use it for their own advantage-and all the privileges America sought and got are simply thrown away. Trump has yet to offer anything as better deal-and even if he did-his policies have generated so much ill will-they might not get a fair hearing.

And with only the US stand alone with Cuba and Venezuela standing against Climate Change-America's standing has greatly declined and will continue it's accelerated decline under Donald Trump.

Never in the course of history has great power fallen so far so fast.

Make America Great Again?

In Your Dreams Donald Trump!