Trump's loose lips Enable Nuclear War Talk to Eascalate Again

When Donald trump told the Philippine President that the US had 2 nuclear submarines off the coast of North Korea in phone call to the leader of the Philippines bragging of "all that fire power" Trump was delibrately trying to goad the North Korean to respond with something-that could escate tension more.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-tells-duterte-two-u-nuclear-subs-korean-100931520.html

Since that phone call, the North Koreans have responded with a successful missile test-that is now being quickly followed up with a proposed mass deployment of the missile in the next few months. How quickly this occurs remain to be seen,but it further complication the lessening of tension in that part of the world.

All that remains now is the successful miniaturization of a nuclear war head and the North Korean will be even more dangerous than they are at present.

Trump may have thought he was reassuring his ally with his boasting.

Maybe Trump thought that this was like when he told the South Koreans that the Carl Vinson was coming north-when was actually going to Australia for exercises there-and that everyone would be taken in by Trump's boast and quiver in their boots-after all Presidents have been know to lie-especially Trump.

Now that the North Koreans have tested and are deploying, what has happened is the Trump has egged the North Koreans on the a more dangerous world.

Thanks Mr Trump-now The US is at risk on your watch.