Trump-We don't mean to Lecture You? Really?

Donald Trump's presentation of a moderate face is no match for his past statements about Islam calls for a choice and trashing Islam in the extreme. We don't lecture you he told his Arab audience yesterday in a speech .

But Trump pas speeches have clearly suggested that Islam and the West clearly incompatible .

President-elect Donald Trump is about to send a message loud and clear that Islam’s “Shariah [law is] incompatible with [the United States] Constitution” as he prepares to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group.

As Trump's adviser writes

rump’s foreign policy adviser, Walid Phares, is confident that Trump will follow through by calling a spade a spade and formally recognize the controversial group as a militant Islamic terrorist organization. He announced Trump’s plan to the Egyptian news outlet, Youm7, and explained that a bill exists in Congress to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group, but noted that the Obama administration has refused to pass the bill due to the president’s support of the Brotherhood – with whom he want to say on friendly terms. It’s about time …

Another Trump advisor puts it this way

As a founding member of the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Philip Haney is excited about a revitalized eagerness (by Trump) to bring the government agency back to what it was created to do. "This is what the Department of Homeland Security was created for in the first place – to protect the American people from the threat of terrorism both foreign and domestic – so all he's doing is following the policies of the original purpose of DHS," Haney, who authored See Something, Say Nothing: A Homeland Security Officer Exposes the Government's Submission to Jihad, told WND. "This is what we were actually supposed to do clear back in 2003, when the agency was formed."

A third adviser says

sing Islam’s own mottos to prove his point, Haney shared the religion’s beliefs to show that the very tenets of Islam run contrary to religious liberty in America.

“Allah is our objective; the Quran is the Constitution; the Prophet is our leader; jihad is our way; death for the sake of Allah is our wish,” Haney said, reciting popular Islamic chants.

Here is Trump in Breitbart

In the Cold War, we had an ideological screening test. The time is overdue to develop a new screening test for the threats we face today,” Trump said. “I call it extreme, extreme vetting. Our country has enough problems. We don’t need more. And these are problems like we’ve never seen before. “In addition to screening out all members or sympathizers of terrorist groups, we must also screen out any who have hostile attitudes toward our country or its principles ― or who believe that Sharia law should supplant American law.”

So there you have from the Trump's own mouth. Islam is antithetical American belief.