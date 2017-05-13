Newsvine

By Arlin in minnapolis
Sat May 13, 2017 9:51 AM
Feds Halt New Drilling on Rover Pipeline After Spill Into Ohio Wetland

What do you think would happen if we didn't have in EPA in place today?

This company has multiple violation according to the story-they would just  go on their merry way. There is something called accountability and this company doesn't seem to have clue in how to practice it.

And worse yet Donald Trump want to  scrap many of the protection already place. Why are the drilling in wet land any way? Why are they  disturbing  natural habitats?

The answer is  it's all about money-and according to Trump money trump environment. Yes and about jobs-it's gonna cost more  to clean up the sites.  So in a perverse way it is about  creating more jobs because now these sites have be cleaned up. We culd also call thin unnecessary expenses  because if they didn't drill they would have pay out more.

 

