By Arlin in minnapolis

Feds Halt New Drilling on Rover Pipeline After Spill Into Ohio Wetland

What do you think would happen if we didn't have in EPA in place today?

This company has multiple violation according to the story-they would just go on their merry way. There is something called accountability and this company doesn't seem to have clue in how to practice it.

And worse yet Donald Trump want to scrap many of the protection already place. Why are the drilling in wet land any way? Why are they disturbing natural habitats?

The answer is it's all about money-and according to Trump money trump environment. Yes and about jobs-it's gonna cost more to clean up the sites. So in a perverse way it is about creating more jobs because now these sites have be cleaned up. We culd also call thin unnecessary expenses because if they didn't drill they would have pay out more.