Newsvine

Arlin in minnapolis

About Articles: 21 Seeds: 0 Comments: 2852 Since: Sep 2013

ATTENTION JEFF SESSIONS: HAWAII IS ONE OF THE 50 STATES IN CASE YOU'VE FORGOTTEN

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Arlin in minnapolis
Fri Apr 21, 2017 5:58 AM
Discuss:

Jeff Session has forgotten a  lot things  lately besides in confabs with Russians that  conveniently forgot to list on his form about foreign government contacts. It's not every day that you forget about important issues like the  Ukraine and then  5 month later remember it-only with prompting from the  meeting  participants.

Session latest pronouncements that he "was amazed that an Island judge could stop the President's executive orders".

Session is probably unaware the Hawaii is been a state for  58 years and the Session himself voted to confirm the  judge in question.

All Federal judge have the same power under the law. Why would  Hawaii's be a exception to this law?

We might have chalk this up to creeping dementia on Session part. 

His inability to remember has  grown  exponentially since his  appointment as Attorney General.

Session was also at a  meeting with Mike Flynn where the discussed kidnapping a  Turkish citizen who sought refuge in the  United State . He never reported that to authorities-even though kidnapping is a federal offense, could lead to the death penalty. Flynn had register as a foreign lobbyist just after that.

Session's memory banks were faulty that day. And they have not  improved since then. And he has not ordered inquiry into the kidnapping  plot either.

So much for upholding justice under the  law.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor