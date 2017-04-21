ATTENTION JEFF SESSIONS: HAWAII IS ONE OF THE 50 STATES IN CASE YOU'VE FORGOTTEN

Jeff Session has forgotten a lot things lately besides in confabs with Russians that conveniently forgot to list on his form about foreign government contacts. It's not every day that you forget about important issues like the Ukraine and then 5 month later remember it-only with prompting from the meeting participants.

Session latest pronouncements that he "was amazed that an Island judge could stop the President's executive orders".

Session is probably unaware the Hawaii is been a state for 58 years and the Session himself voted to confirm the judge in question.

All Federal judge have the same power under the law. Why would Hawaii's be a exception to this law?

We might have chalk this up to creeping dementia on Session part.

His inability to remember has grown exponentially since his appointment as Attorney General.

Session was also at a meeting with Mike Flynn where the discussed kidnapping a Turkish citizen who sought refuge in the United State . He never reported that to authorities-even though kidnapping is a federal offense, could lead to the death penalty. Flynn had register as a foreign lobbyist just after that.

Session's memory banks were faulty that day. And they have not improved since then. And he has not ordered inquiry into the kidnapping plot either.

So much for upholding justice under the law.