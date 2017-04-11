Is A 24 hr turnaround In Air Power Bombing A "Pin Prick" or Not?

Senator Mitch McConnell suggested the reason he did not support President Obama's bombing strike an Assad in 2013 was because as he put it "It would be be a pin pick". You can see his speech here:

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/04/10/fact-check-mcconnell-revises-history-syria/100278410/

So we ask this: what do you call a strike that has jets taking off the runways less then 24hrs after 60 missile struck and the Pentagon said everything went according to plan ?

If recovery is that fast wouldn't Trump's actions constitute a "pin prick?

And since no follow up attack have been planed, and Trump's Administration which without both Army and Navy Sectaries because both nominee withdrew is without civil leadership at the moment maybe a pause is the right move to suit the moment at hand.

But if after 24 hrs the base is up and running and sending bombing loads we must ask what was taught and did the lesson stick?

Then we need to ask Mitch McConnell,if Trump's decision was so important why did he waffle ,waver, and standing down when even more people were killed in 2013-about 1,200 vs 83?

Is McConnell now telling the world that 1,200 people poison gassed don't count.

Is he saying only people on Trump's watch count?

What kind of moral leadership is that?