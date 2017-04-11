Newsvine

Is A 24 hr turnaround In Air Power Bombing A "Pin Prick" or Not?

By Arlin in minnapolis
Tue Apr 11, 2017 7:18 PM
Senator Mitch McConnell suggested the reason  he did not support President Obama's bombing strike an Assad in 2013 was because  as he put it "It would be be a pin pick". You can see  his  speech here:

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/04/10/fact-check-mcconnell-revises-history-syria/100278410/

So we ask this: what do you call a strike that has jets taking  off the  runways less then 24hrs after 60 missile struck and the Pentagon said everything went according to plan ?

If recovery is that fast wouldn't Trump's actions constitute a "pin prick?

And since no follow up attack have  been planed, and Trump's Administration which without both Army and Navy Sectaries because  both nominee withdrew is without civil leadership at the moment maybe a pause  is the right  move to suit the moment at hand.

But if after 24 hrs the base is up and running and sending  bombing loads we must ask what was taught and did the lesson stick?

Then we need to ask Mitch McConnell,if Trump's decision was so important why did he waffle ,waver, and standing down when even more people were killed in 2013-about  1,200 vs 83?

Is McConnell now telling  the world  that 1,200 people  poison gassed don't count.

Is he saying only people  on Trump's watch count?

What kind of moral leadership is that?

