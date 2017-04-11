Forget Spicer-Real issue is Prevention of Gassing and Crime Against Humanity

First-as much as I like Nancy Pelosi and The Holocaust Museum people-they are directing from the real issue-which is how do you do to prevent mass gassing and crimes against humanity. Here is their statements:

The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect called on President Donald Trump to can Spicer. "Sean Spicer now lacks the integrity to serve as White House press secretary, and President Trump must fire him at once," Steven Goldstein, the organization's executive director, said in a statement. While Jewish families across America celebrate Passover, the chief spokesman of this White House is downplaying the horror of the Holocaust," she wrote in a statement. "Sean Spicer must be fired, and the President must immediately disavow his spokesman's statements. Either he is speaking for the President, or the President should have known better than to hire him."

Neither statement moves the debate forward in answering the fundamental question-what do we do to prevent future attacks?Is it our policy to immediately declare war on those commit crimes against humanity and waive debate to some future time?

Are we now in favor of regime change on a massive scale-not only Assad-but also his backers in the Kremlin and Iran? And where does one stop?

Should we have an automatic response-a cookie cutter for every situation or handle things on a case by case basis?

When President Obama drew is line int sand a good share of the Democratic caucus said no because they foresaw and endless war to no good end in sight; and having 2 wars already costing trillion they were not happy with prospect of a third.

What has changed?

Say we intervene-what do we get for our trouble? are we just exchanging one dictatorship for another?

Peace is more than the absence of shooting. It is the restoration of health care and jobs and trade. It is the free exchange of ideas without killing everybody. It's livable wages and decent housing and an economy that works for everyone not just the wealthy and powerful.

Peace also means the punishment of wrong doers. We have yet see any concrete proposals by anyone.