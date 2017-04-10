By Arlin in minnapolis

We now know a Russian hacker has been arrested in Prague in connection with meddling the the Presidential electionand is going to extradited to the US for further investigation:

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/spanish-police-arrest-russian-hacker-on-suspicion-of-meddling-in-us-election/

This man is one of the most prolific spammers in Russia today. If he sings and provide specifics it could a major break for the FBI. Trump must sweating bullets about this. This insures the investigation would not go away anytime soon and will lead to more revelations about the Republican -Russian connection including names of other Trump associates involved.