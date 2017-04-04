Newsvine

Arlin in minnapolis

About Articles: 17 Seeds: 0 Comments: 2771 Since: Sep 2013

Globalism Trumps Trump

Current Status: Published (4)
By Arlin in minnapolis
Tue Apr 4, 2017 9:58 AM
Discuss:

Bashing and Tweeting  isn't stopping jobs  from leaving the United State for Mexico and  elsewhere as Bloomberg  News  points out in a recent article on trade:

https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-03-31/jobs-departing-u-s-for-mexico-again-as-trump-s-threats-ignored

They note the growing  number of  plants continue to move  south despite Trump tweeting and bullying and  tax breaks. Let's call the roll of the latest non believers in America:

But now the pace is picking back up. Illinois Tool Works Inc. will close an auto-parts plant in Mazon, Illinois, this month and head to Ciudad Juarez. Triumph Group Inc. is reducing the Spokane, Washington, workforce that makes fiber-composite parts for Boeing Co. aircraft and moving production to Zacatecas and Baja California. TE Connectivity Ltd. is shuttering a pressure-sensor plant in Pennsauken, New Jersey, in favor of a facility in Hermosillo.

Bloomberg point out the  wage differential is one reason

 

Baldwin has seen the evidence: After business ground to a halt back in November, he’s now juggling two Mexico-bound clients. San Diego-based Tacna helps manage 4,500 workers in Mexico, where factory wages are about a fifth of those in the U.S. That may explain why Mexican manufacturing jobs rose 3.2 percent in January from a year ago as they dropped 0.3 percent in the U.S.

So if  we want get serious about  NAFTA we have look at requiring higher wages for workers on the Mexican side of the border as a condition of membership. That level the  playing field and raises everyone living standards, 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor