Globalism Trumps Trump

Bashing and Tweeting isn't stopping jobs from leaving the United State for Mexico and elsewhere as Bloomberg News points out in a recent article on trade:

https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-03-31/jobs-departing-u-s-for-mexico-again-as-trump-s-threats-ignored

They note the growing number of plants continue to move south despite Trump tweeting and bullying and tax breaks. Let's call the roll of the latest non believers in America:

But now the pace is picking back up. Illinois Tool Works Inc. will close an auto-parts plant in Mazon, Illinois, this month and head to Ciudad Juarez. Triumph Group Inc. is reducing the Spokane, Washington, workforce that makes fiber-composite parts for Boeing Co. aircraft and moving production to Zacatecas and Baja California. TE Connectivity Ltd. is shuttering a pressure-sensor plant in Pennsauken, New Jersey, in favor of a facility in Hermosillo.

Bloomberg point out the wage differential is one reason

Baldwin has seen the evidence: After business ground to a halt back in November, he’s now juggling two Mexico-bound clients. San Diego-based Tacna helps manage 4,500 workers in Mexico, where factory wages are about a fifth of those in the U.S. That may explain why Mexican manufacturing jobs rose 3.2 percent in January from a year ago as they dropped 0.3 percent in the U.S.

So if we want get serious about NAFTA we have look at requiring higher wages for workers on the Mexican side of the border as a condition of membership. That level the playing field and raises everyone living standards,