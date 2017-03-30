A Lesson in Government For Donald Trump

Congressman Amash today gave the President of lesson in government he badly needs to learn-you don't get your way all the time.

and when Trump responded threatening inter party primaries something he used against Speaker Paul Ryan backing Ryan's opponent in the Wisconsin primary (Ryan won 84% of the vote).

Here the comeback:

Asked later by NBC News if Trump's tweet was a constructive negotiating tactic with the caucus, Amash fired back that "it's constructive in fifth grade...it may allow a child to get his way, but that's not how our government works."

Trump was never concerned about details of the legislation. Had he been concerned he would have signed on the this disaster of a bill that offended everybody.

Ability to compromise-don't believe it!