Kushner's Credibility Tarnished

Now that we know son Jerad met with banker -spyboy and there two wildly different account of their conversation from the bank at Jared as reported on ABC news

To wit:

A senior White House official said the conversation was "general and inconsequential" and that Kushner took the meeting as part of his campaign role of interfacing with foreign dignitaries. But the bank described the discussion to ABC News as a "negotiation" in which "the parties discussed the business practices applied by foreign development banks, as well as most promising business lines and sectors."

So now who do we believe-the bank or Jared?

And what does the contradiction say about Jared Kushner credibility-not to mention ethics.

As a federal employee he is required to report contacts with foreign governments. Let's ask this :has he reported this? If not he violates federal law..