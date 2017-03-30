Newsvine

Arlin in minnapolis

About Articles: 15 Seeds: 0 Comments: 2750 Since: Sep 2013

Kushner's Credibility Tarnished

Current Status: Published (4)
By Arlin in minnapolis
Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:03 AM
    Discuss:

    New information  on Trump's son in law:

     

    Arlin in minnapolisMEMBER1 minute ago

    IN REPLY TO:   Intentionally Left Blank #5

    Now that we  know  son Jerad met with  banker -spyboy and there two  wildly different account of their  conversation from the bank at Jared as reported on ABC news

    http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/dems-red-flags-kushner-sit-russian-banker/story?id=46461651&cid=clicksource_4380645_2_three_posts_vert_hed

    To wit:

    A senior White House official said the conversation was "general and inconsequential" and that Kushner took the meeting as part of his campaign role of interfacing with foreign dignitaries. But the bank described the discussion to ABC News as a "negotiation" in which "the parties discussed the business practices applied by foreign development banks, as well as most promising business lines and sectors."

    So now who do we believe-the bank or Jared?

    And what does the contradiction  say about Jared Kushner credibility-not to mention ethics.

    As a federal employee he is required  to report contacts with foreign governments. Let's ask this :has he reported this? If not he violates federal law..

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor