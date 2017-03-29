By Arlin in minnapolis

In a way trump is right.

If Greece with it's financial problem can spend the required 2 per cent the rest should be able to match that.What most member want is to concentrate on domestic spending and leave national defense to others. All well and good until thing like the takeover of the Crimea by Putin.

But Trump is not yet off the hook.

If as trump says "Without borders there is no country"-that should apply to the Ukraine as well as the border with Mexico.Trump has yet realize in implications of what he said-unless he was saying that the Ukraine's borders no longer exist meaning that Putin can annex at will.