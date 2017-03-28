It's not your Plan Mr Trump

Long before Mr Trump came along the United Autoworker had signed a contract approving the Ford plant which the management already had committed to doing. But Trump doesn't talk about the tax give away to ensure the plant stays. Is this socialism or free market?

Some would say socialism. Some would say worse-bribery.

I would go with the bribery set.

And it's not his money so he doesn't really care

But as far as Making America Great again it a nothing.

Look at what China is doing.

http://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/jing-jin-ji-china-planning-megalopolis-size-new-england-n734736