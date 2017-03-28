Newsvine

It's not your Plan Mr Trump

By Arlin in minnapolis
Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:08 PM
Long before Mr Trump came along the United Autoworker  had signed a contract approving the Ford plant which the management already had committed to doing. But Trump doesn't talk about the tax give away to ensure the plant stays. Is this socialism or free market?

Some would say socialism. Some would say worse-bribery.

I would go with the bribery set.

And  it's not his money so he doesn't really care

But as far as Making America Great again it a nothing.

Look at what China is doing.

http://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/jing-jin-ji-china-planning-megalopolis-size-new-england-n734736

 

