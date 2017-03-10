Paul Manafort's daughter alleges Father knew of Ukraine purge in emails and texts

Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort knew of Ukrainian purge efforts , a Ukriane lawyer suggests in calling for a review of newly discovered emails CNN said in a sotry carried tonight.

http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/10/politics/ukraine-manafort-hacked-texts/index.html

The story brings to light hacked texts sent in 2014-15 by Andrea Manafort which read in part

You know he has killed people in Ukraine? Knowingly," Andrea Manafort allegedly wrote of her father in March 2015 in an angry series of texts to her sister, Jessica, about her father's personal and professional life.

Andrea was referring to a mass slaughter now under investigation by authorities where over a 100 people died. And Manafort was very influential in the pro Russian government

Thursday, the human rights lawyer, Eugenia Zakrevska, filed a motion in Kiev requesting that prosecutors verify the contents of the text message dump and take measures to compel US authorities to question Manafort.

Another hacked message recovered reads:

Remember when there were all those deaths taking place. A while back. About a year ago. Revolts and what not," reads another text in reference to the bloodshed in Kiev."Do you know whose strategy that was to cause that, to send those people out and get them slaughtered.""He has no moral or legal compass," Andrea allegedly wrote about her father earlier as part of the same conversation.

The human right lawyer is trying to get the US Justice Department to deposed Manafort about his influence and relatioship with the previous regime

The message, about 300,000 were hacked from Andrea's Iphone-about 4 years worth of texts.

She writes about hacking and avoiding discovery methods suggesting her father used covert means of communication

In the same 2015 conversation with her sister, Andrea allegedly suggests to Jessica that their father used covert methods to send messages to Ukraine."I was there when it happened. I saw him on his shady email," she allegedly wrote. "They don't write emails. They log on and write in the drafts So it's never transmitted over any servers."

We all need to know more about what Manafort was doing