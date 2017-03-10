Another case of Trump not knowing..

We learn more about Donald Trump's unpreparedness as President every day. The latest goes from CBS News which asked if Mr Trump had been aware of Flynn's lobbying activities on behalf of Turkey..and Trump confessed he had not,and claimed no knowledge.

This come as a shock to mast members of Trump's inner circle-like Vice President Pence who also didn't know. And we can't say this was their fault mainly because the filing was disclosed only yesterday in a belated efforts toaviod more legal trouble by Flynn's legal team. And we also learn that the Justice Department was aware of Flynn's activities and recommend Flynn register about twenty days ago.

So where was Justice all this time? More to the point where was Jeff Session all this time because he was the main spokesman for Trump? What did Session know and when did he know it? This is the man who was certain to become AG-was he aware of what was going on with Flynn?

This is crucial because Sessions joined with Trump in Meeting regarding the Turkish coup on Sept 19,2016:

Alptekin also coordinated a meeting between Flynn and two high-ranking Turkish government officials in New York City on Sept. 19. On that same day, Flynn, Trump, and then-Sen. Jeff Sessions met with Egypt's president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

So this mean in effect Session was working on behalf a foreign government as well. Did Session know at the time that Flynn was being paid?

And what about the State Department-they were on the receiving end of Flynn's messages. Why didn't they blow the whistle on Flynn ? They had ample time to do so?

And what happened to the Trump vetters-it seemed like when Chris Christie left everything fell apart.

And this put it squarely on Mike Pence who ran the Trump White house in waiting. How come Mike Pence didn't know?Was it because he never bothered to ask? That he just assumed things.

Here another point Flynn never recuse himself from giving advise on the subject of Turkey and if fact the flip-flopped in his advice

“This is Turkey under Erdogan, who is actually very close to President Obama,” said Flynn, who served as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in the Obama administration.

“If the military succeeds, one of the things that the military immediately said is, ‘We recognize our responsibilities with NATO, we recognize our responsibilities with the United Nations, we want to make sure that the world knows, we are, we want to be seen as a secular nation,'” continued Flynn, who appeared to believe at the time that secular members of Turkey’s army were carrying out the coup.

“That is worth clapping for,” he added.

"That is worth clapping for," he added.

But in op ed peice just after

But Flynn came out against the coup in his Nov. 8 op-ed, published at The Hill. He has also embraced the Turkish government’s allegations that Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based Muslim cleric who is an enemy of Erdogan’s, was behind the putsch.

Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2016/11/21/michael-flynn-flip-flopped-on-turkey-coup-attempt-in-recent-months-video/#ixzz4ax57oKjW the election Flynn said

So now we have Trump,Flynn and Session lined up in a row.

And keep in mind this was just days after Session had met with the Russian Ambassador on Sept 6..

So Session can't claim ignorance because he was direct participant.