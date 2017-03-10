Newsvine

Arlin in minnapolis

About Articles: 7 Seeds: 0 Comments: 2668 Since: Sep 2013

Another case of Trump not knowing..

Current Status: Published (4)
By Arlin in minnapolis
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:19 AM
    Discuss:

    We learn more about Donald Trump's unpreparedness as President  every day. The latest goes from CBS News which asked  if Mr Trump had been aware of Flynn's lobbying activities on behalf of Turkey..and Trump confessed he  had not,and claimed no knowledge.

    http://www.cbsnews.com/news/white-house-says-trump-was-unaware-of-michael-flynns-foreign-agent-work/

    This come as a shock to mast members of Trump's inner circle-like Vice President Pence who also didn't know. And we can't say this was their fault mainly because the filing was disclosed only yesterday in a belated efforts toaviod more legal trouble by Flynn's legal team. And we also learn that the Justice Department was aware of Flynn's activities and recommend Flynn register about  twenty days ago.

    So where was Justice all this time? More to the  point where was Jeff Session all this time because he was the main spokesman for Trump? What did Session know and when did he know  it? This is the man who was certain to become AG-was he aware of  what was going on with Flynn?

    This is crucial because Sessions joined with Trump in Meeting regarding the Turkish coup on Sept 19,2016:

     Alptekin also coordinated a meeting between Flynn and two high-ranking Turkish government officials in New York City on Sept. 19. On that same day, Flynn, Trump, and then-Sen. Jeff Sessions met with Egypt’s president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/09/flynn-paid-ex-fbi-agents-behavior-analysts-in-lobbying-work-for-turkish-government/#ixzz4ax1wIO00

    So this mean in effect Session was working  on behalf a foreign government as well. Did Session know at the time that Flynn was being  paid?

    And what about the State Department-they were on the receiving end of  Flynn's messages. Why didn't  they blow the  whistle on Flynn ? They had ample time to do so?

    And what happened to the Trump vetters-it seemed  like when Chris Christie  left everything  fell apart.

    And this put it squarely on Mike Pence who ran the Trump White house in waiting. How come Mike  Pence didn't know?Was it because he never bothered to ask? That he just assumed things.

    Here another point Flynn never recuse himself  from giving advise on the  subject of Turkey and if fact the  flip-flopped in his advice

     

    This is Turkey under Erdogan, who is actually very close to President Obama,” said Flynn, who served as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in the Obama administration.

    “If the military succeeds, one of the things that the military immediately said is, ‘We recognize our responsibilities with NATO, we recognize our responsibilities with the United Nations, we want to make sure that the world knows, we are, we want to be seen as a secular nation,'” continued Flynn, who appeared to believe at the time that secular members of Turkey’s army were carrying out the coup.

    “That is worth clapping for,” he added.

    Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2016/11/21/michael-flynn-flip-flopped-on-turkey-coup-attempt-in-recent-months-video/#ixzz4ax4c9515

    But in op ed peice just after

    But Flynn came out against the coup in his Nov. 8 op-ed, published at The Hill. He has also embraced the Turkish government’s allegations that Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based Muslim cleric who is an enemy of Erdogan’s, was behind the putsch.

    Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2016/11/21/michael-flynn-flip-flopped-on-turkey-coup-attempt-in-recent-months-video/#ixzz4ax57oKjW the election Flynn said

    So now we have Trump,Flynn and Session lined up in a row.

    And keep in mind this was  just days after Session had met with the Russian Ambassador on Sept 6..

    So Session can't claim ignorance because he was direct participant.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor