By Arlin in minnapolis

Averdgor Lieberman, the former Israeli Foreign minster who is now Defense Minister warned of a an "imminent crisis" with the Trump Administration if steps were taken to formally annex the West Bank.

http://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/israeli-minister-us-warned-israel-annexing-west-bank-45934561

The Defense Miminster said

We received a direct message — not an indirect message and not a hint — from the United States. Imposing Israeli sovereignty on Judea and Samaria would mean an immediate crisis with the new administration," Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said at the start of parliament's foreign affairs and defense committee meeting. Judea and Samaria is the biblical term for the West Bank, land Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war and continues to occupy.

This is a tough new line by Trump and sort of a surprise,given his general blank check approach to Israel in the past.