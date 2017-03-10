By Arlin in minnapolis

Mike Flynn is becoming a dirty word in Republican politics. Even the former Chairman of the party now seems to think so, having said Mike's wasn't on the up and up as national security adviser. We think this is par for the course in Republican circles. Sam Clovis, Trump's first national security adviser tweeted that "Trump is a man without a moral compass"

We are just beginning to see the strength of Clovis reasoning..and realize we were warned and didn't listen then or now.

Clovis is now advising the Agriculture Department-and we shall shortly see the fruits of his new work when the NAFTA accords are announced in two weeks time..and the trump administration will give formal notice that it wants re-write the agreement.

We are already aware of this because of the Toronto Globe and Mail ran an advance notice to Canadian partners

http://www.theglobeandmail.com/report-on-business/international-business/us-could-launch-step-1-in-nafta-renegotiation-within-two-weeks-ross/article34265438/?reqid=75481c94-9eac-408e-9032-b15268c31c29

The article details out Canadian concerns for it's economy because the US is the largest trading partner and the two economies are interrelated and entangled much more than most folks here realize. And we need to reassess what needs changing and not damage the economy as a whole. The story notes Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says he hopes to advise Congress within two weeks of the Trump administration’s intention to renegotiate the quarter-century-old agreement. That would begin a pre-negotiating consultation process of at least 90 days. It could take more than three months; American lawmakers are wrestling with more pressing priorities — health reform and the first major changes to U.S. corporate taxes in decades.