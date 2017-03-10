By Arlin in minnapolis

Mike Flynn is becoming a dirty word in Republican politics. Even the former Chairman of the party now seems to think so, having said Mike's wasn't on the up and up as national security adviser. We think this is par for the course in Republican circles. Sam Clovis, Trump's first national security adviser tweeted that "Trump is a man without a moral compass"
We are just beginning to see the strength of Clovis reasoning..and realize we were warned and didn't listen then or now.
Clovis is now advising the Agriculture Department-and we shall shortly see the fruits of his new work when the NAFTA accords are announced in two weeks time..and the trump administration will give formal notice that it wants re-write the agreement.
We are already aware of this because of the Toronto Globe and Mail ran an advance notice to Canadian partners
The article details out Canadian concerns for it's economy because the US is the largest trading partner and the two economies are interrelated and entangled much more than most folks here realize. And we need to reassess what needs changing and not damage the economy as a whole.
The story notes
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says he hopes to advise Congress within two weeks of the Trump administration’s intention to renegotiate the quarter-century-old agreement.
That would begin a pre-negotiating consultation process of at least 90 days. It could take more than three months; American lawmakers are wrestling with more pressing priorities — health reform and the first major changes to U.S. corporate taxes in decades.
It also point s out
Lawmakers would also have their say on priorities for NAFTA.
U.S. law says that if the administration wants lawmakers to agree to a simple yes-or-no vote on a trade deal, it must consult with Congress throughout the process — before negotiations start; during negotiations; and before signing the deal.
Here is what at stake
Here is a look at what’s at stake.
Exports to the U.S.Top 10 Canadian exports to U.S. in 2016In billions of dollarsBasic and semi-finished aluminum productsPulp and paper stockPharmaceutical and medicinal productsNatural gasFood productsLumber and other sawmill/ millwork productsMotor vehicle engines/partsSpecial transactions trade*Crude oil and crude bitumenPassenger cars and light trucks7.47.58.58.710.513.118.224.351.5$61.67.4THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: CANADA CUSTOMS DATA / *MOST RELATED TO REPAIRS
The U.S. dwarfs all of Canada’s other trading partners, with three-quarters of our exports flowing south of the border. Canada’s second-largest trading partner, the European Union, accounts for less than 10 per cent of our exports and so although a free trade deal with the EU was recently ratified, European countries can’t replace the U.S. market.
Vehicles, crude oil and auto parts account for a third of our total exports to the U.S. Cars, light trucks and auto parts exports were worth a whopping $79.8-billion last year, while crude oil and bitumen were valued at $51.5-billion, according to Canadian customs data.
These products are also integral to global supply chains. The auto industry was built around NAFTA, with manufacturers, suppliers, producers and retailers scattered across the continent.
The trade deal allows auto parts to travel easily around North America, with some product
This is high stakes national security indeed.