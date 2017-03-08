By Arlin in minnapolis

Newsvine

At first  I wondered why Trump didn't buy into Elton Musk's Hyperloop-I thought this would be a natural for Donald-some else takes the  risk-Donald  takes the credit. 

But then I understood-finally-this is something Donald has no control over. And if Donald doesn't have control-then he is not for it.Beside this is a work in progress and the  payoff is in the  distant future not right now. And Donald want it over here and right away.

Ain't a-going happen folks.

This is also why Donald by passed the Interstate Drone Highway-a sort of  interstate highway for  drones carrying package and create sanity to drone  package delivery-and clarify where drone and plane could  fly, land and deliver the  good to people.

Donald is not a visionary like Jeff Bezos  is-or Theodore Roosevelt was in building  Panama  Canal.

Donald trump's vision is the past gone by-like Marshal McLuhan used to say "He views the  future though the rear view mirror" what has already gone  past is the future to come.

That is why he emphasizes coal at a time when even China has laid off  1.2 million coal miners and steel workers  in the last two year.

What about Trump's infrastructure stuff. Self driving cars are just around the comer-is Trump prepared for it?

https://www.inverse.com/article/28506-trump-infrastructure-autonomous-cars-congress-spending

http://www.cbsnews.com/news/self-driving-trucks-will-hit-the-road-in-ohio/

