By Arlin in minnapolis

At first I wondered why Trump didn't buy into Elton Musk's Hyperloop-I thought this would be a natural for Donald-some else takes the risk-Donald takes the credit.

But then I understood-finally-this is something Donald has no control over. And if Donald doesn't have control-then he is not for it.Beside this is a work in progress and the payoff is in the distant future not right now. And Donald want it over here and right away.

Ain't a-going happen folks.

This is also why Donald by passed the Interstate Drone Highway-a sort of interstate highway for drones carrying package and create sanity to drone package delivery-and clarify where drone and plane could fly, land and deliver the good to people.

Donald is not a visionary like Jeff Bezos is-or Theodore Roosevelt was in building Panama Canal.

Donald trump's vision is the past gone by-like Marshal McLuhan used to say "He views the future though the rear view mirror" what has already gone past is the future to come.

That is why he emphasizes coal at a time when even China has laid off 1.2 million coal miners and steel workers in the last two year.

What about Trump's infrastructure stuff. Self driving cars are just around the comer-is Trump prepared for it?

https://www.inverse.com/article/28506-trump-infrastructure-autonomous-cars-congress-spending

http://www.cbsnews.com/news/self-driving-trucks-will-hit-the-road-in-ohio/