By Arlin in minnapolis

Heath Care Is On Life Support in the Republican Party today

And there are many reason for this, some good and some bad.

We are reminded of a needed reality check and Peter Orszag, former Budget Director for President Obama provide on over at Bloomberg News on Interstate Medical Exchanges on of the Republicans top hopes for reducing health care costs.

https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-03-06/selling-health-insurance-across-state-lines-won-t-save-money

He writes:

One reason is that it is already allowed –- and yet basically doesn’t happen. States possess the authority to sanction sales across their borders, and to define the conditions for such sales. In addition to this generic state authority, Section 1333 of Obamacare authorizes “health care choice compacts” across states. As of last month, five states had passed legislation allowing insurance plans that cross state lines: Rhode Island, Wyoming, Georgia, Kentucky and Maine. Georgia's law has been in effect since 2011, yet no insurer has yet offered an out-of-state policy there -- or in any of the other four states. If this is the key to bringing costs down, why doesn't anyone want to do it?

One would think those folks who want market based solution's would have thing up and running by now.After all with all the state with Republican Governors this would be a mandatory thing for them to accomplish-and even those with Republican legislatures haven't done much to further their cause.

So we have good reason to be skeptical of Republican solutions (such as they are.)

He further noted the skepticism of key industry group.

The American Academy of Actuaries is less optimistic: “The ability to lower premiums by allowing cross-state sales of insurance is limited,” the organization says, “because a key driver of health insurance premiums is local costs of health care.” When the idea was floated last year at an industry conference, the “audience literally laughed,” one health care consultant noted.

More over the issue of who benefit from the Republican plan is confused.

There is one billion dollar windfall for heath insurance companies buried on the fine print of the bill as explained by CNBC

http://www.cnbc.com/2017/03/07/health-insurers-billion-dollar-windfall-gop-obamacare-replacement.html?__source=yahoo%7Cfinance%7Cheadline%7Cheadline%7Cstory&par=yahoo&doc=104326413&yptr=yahoo

Health insurance companies could realize a $1 billion or more windfall over the next decade — and end up paying their CEOs even more money — because of a simple tweak in the GOP's proposal to replace Obamacare.

That tweak, buried in cryptic language on page 67 of the bill, would end the $500,000 cap that health insurers currently have under the Affordable Care Act on deducting the cost of executives' compensation as business expenses on their taxes.

The Republican proposal to eliminate that cap means that insurers would be able to deduct nearly the full value of their CEOs' compensation, and not pay taxes on it.

For a company such as Aetna, whose CEO Mark Bertolini earns more than $17 million annually, ending the cap would add to its bottom line, and encourage insurers to pay executives more money, critics say.

Language in Republican Obamacare bill that would result in windfall to insurers

At the same time, revenue to the federal government would drop.

The left-leaning Institute for Policy Studies think tank in 2014 estimated that for the prior year the government received at least $72 million in additional tax payments from insurers as a result of the compensation deduction cap.

Ryan: Bill gives you more control of your health care 21 Hours Ago | 05:12

"For sure, that number has gone up," said Sarah Anderson, director of the Global Economy Project at the IPS, on Tuesday.

Asked how much getting rid of that cap, as the GOP wants, would cost the U.S. Treasury in lost taxes over the next decade, Anderson said, "I think a conservative estimate would be a billion dollars."

"The way the tax code works [under the GOP plan] the more [insurance] companies pay their CEO, the less they pay in taxes, because they just increase their deductions," Anderson said.

"And when corporations get to lower their tax bill in that way, other people need to make up for that. Either taxpayers need to pay more, or we have reduced public services," she said.

The billion dollars in potential lost revenue didn't worry Craig Garthwaite, director of the health care program at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. He said that amount of money would have a negligible effect on either federal health spending or the budget deficit.

In other words the big boys get more breaks.

And there is still more.

Our good friend at Goldman Sachs say three big banks will benefit most from the regulatory reforms

