By Arlin in minnapolis

Arlin in minnapolis

Mon Mar 6, 2017
    Ben Carson says  slaves are just  like immigrants

    http://www.nbcnews.com/video/ben-carson-compares-slaves-to-immigrants-in-first-hud-address-891190851790

     

    Poor Ben , he doesn't know the difference between  people  compelled by  force to come  to America and those to come on there own free will. there a great difference of those  who are willing to climb wall to get in and those brought in with chain and fetter-who were branded and  burned.

    Or are immigrant also slaves-compelled to do minimum wage  jobs with no hope of increases like  increases Trump rescinded by executive order.

    This remains to be seen.

